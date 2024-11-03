Exciting National Integration Tour: Students Embark on a Journey of Unity

Fifteen students from a school in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang have embarked on an inspiring 10-day national integration tour organized by the Indian Army, according to officials.

The tour, facilitated by the Gajraj Corps under Operation Sadbhavana, will cover destinations such as Delhi, Agra, and Bharatpur, offering students a chance to explore the Taj Mahal, Qutub Minar, and the Nehru Planetarium.

This initiative underscores the Indian Army's dedication to fostering unity and national pride, helping the next generation connect with India's rich heritage and vibrant growth.

