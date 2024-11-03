Exciting National Integration Tour: Students Embark on a Journey of Unity
Fifteen students from Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang commenced a 10-day national integration tour organized by the Indian Army under Operation Sadbhavana. They will visit Delhi, Agra, and Bharatpur, exploring India's iconic sites. The tour aims to foster unity and national pride among young minds.
Fifteen students from a school in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang have embarked on an inspiring 10-day national integration tour organized by the Indian Army, according to officials.
The tour, facilitated by the Gajraj Corps under Operation Sadbhavana, will cover destinations such as Delhi, Agra, and Bharatpur, offering students a chance to explore the Taj Mahal, Qutub Minar, and the Nehru Planetarium.
This initiative underscores the Indian Army's dedication to fostering unity and national pride, helping the next generation connect with India's rich heritage and vibrant growth.
