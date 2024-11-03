Left Menu

Tom Holland's Heartfelt Google Habit for Zendaya

Tom Holland admitted he Googles Zendaya to check on her well-being, revealing his care for her. Despite keeping their romance private, the couple, who bonded over Spider-Man, express their feelings openly. Holland cherishes watching Spider-Man movies as a nostalgic journey, celebrating their shared history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 13:51 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 13:51 IST
Tom Holland, Zendaya (Photo/Instagram/@tomholland2013). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Tom Holland has publicly disclosed his occasional habit of Googling his girlfriend, Zendaya, to ensure she is doing well, as reported by People magazine. Holland, known for his role in the 'Spider-Man' franchise, mentioned, "The last thing I Googled was actually Zendaya." He explained his lack of social media presence contributes to this routine, stating, "I'm not on social media, and I delete it when I'm not using it."

This practice seems to be linked to anxiety, as Holland further explained, "So, sometimes, like, it's more of a bit of an anxiety thing, but I'll check to see if everything's good and to make sure we're all cool." The actor's protective and caring nature was on full display during his brand launch in New York City on October 24, where he was seen shielding Zendaya from an eager crowd.

Although the pair initially kept their relationship under wraps, having met on the set of 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' in 2017 and started dating in 2021, they have been open about their bond. Zendaya expressed in an interview, "I can't not be a person and live my life and love the person I love." She highlighted the balance of protecting private moments while embracing public ones. The duo continues to cherish their shared history, with Holland nostalgically recalling watching 'Spider-Man 1' at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards, as they reminisce about their early days together.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

