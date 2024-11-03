Left Menu

Trisha Krishnan's New York Times Crossword Fame

Actress Trisha Krishnan's name appeared as a clue in the New York Times crossword puzzle, bringing a joyful surprise. She shared the moment on Instagram, where fellow actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu praised her. Trisha, known for 'Ponniyin Selvan,' has upcoming projects like 'Vidaamuyarchi' and 'Vishwambhara.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2024 17:24 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 17:24 IST
Trisha Krishnan's New York Times Crossword Fame
Trisha Krishnan
  • Country:
  • India

Actress Trisha Krishnan received an unexpected honor on Sunday when her name appeared as a clue in the New York Times crossword puzzle. This delightful moment was shared on Trisha's Instagram Story, which displayed a screenshot of a social media post featuring the clue 'Actress Krishnan of South Indian cinema' with the answer 'TRISHA'.

The revelation prompted excitement as Trisha humorously captioned her post, 'I made it to New York today,' acknowledging her brief moment of fame. Known for her role in 'Ponniyin Selvan,' Trisha expressed her joy with another post writing, 'K bye! Done showing off'.

Support poured in from her peers, including actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who lauded Trisha on social media with a spirited, 'NYT crossword @trishakrishnan QUEEN.' In response, Trisha warmly replied, 'Awww Sam, you all heart my gal.' Trisha's fans eagerly anticipate her upcoming films, 'Vidaamuyarchi,' 'Thug Life,' 'Vishwambhara,' and 'Identity.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024