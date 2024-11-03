Trisha Krishnan's New York Times Crossword Fame

Actress Trisha Krishnan received an unexpected honor on Sunday when her name appeared as a clue in the New York Times crossword puzzle. This delightful moment was shared on Trisha's Instagram Story, which displayed a screenshot of a social media post featuring the clue 'Actress Krishnan of South Indian cinema' with the answer 'TRISHA'.

The revelation prompted excitement as Trisha humorously captioned her post, 'I made it to New York today,' acknowledging her brief moment of fame. Known for her role in 'Ponniyin Selvan,' Trisha expressed her joy with another post writing, 'K bye! Done showing off'.

Support poured in from her peers, including actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who lauded Trisha on social media with a spirited, 'NYT crossword @trishakrishnan QUEEN.' In response, Trisha warmly replied, 'Awww Sam, you all heart my gal.' Trisha's fans eagerly anticipate her upcoming films, 'Vidaamuyarchi,' 'Thug Life,' 'Vishwambhara,' and 'Identity.'

(With inputs from agencies.)