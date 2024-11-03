Left Menu

Thousands Take the Sacred Dip: Yam Dwitiyaa Celebrations in Mathura

Over two lakh devotees participated in the Yam Dwitiyaa festival, taking a holy dip in the Yamuna river at Mathura. The event, tied to the Bhai Dooj celebration, draws siblings from across the region to partake in traditional rituals and seek blessings, embracing ancient cultural legends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 03-11-2024 22:29 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 22:29 IST
On Sunday, over two lakh devotees gathered in Mathura and Vrindavan to take a holy dip in the Yamuna river as part of the Yam Dwitiyaa festival, authorities confirmed. This sacred ritual, held in conjunction with the Bhai Dooj festival, saw participants across various age groups, according to Senior Superintendent of Police Shailesh Kumar Pandey.

Legend has it that Lord Yamraj, impressed by his sister Yamuna's hospitality, granted a boon ensuring siblings taking a dip at Mathura's Vishram Ghat would receive divine protection. While Vishram Ghat remained the focal point, some devotees opted for other ghats. Many paid respects at the Dharmraj temple post-dip.

In Lucknow, the festival saw worship of Lord Chitragupta, with pens distributed as part of the offerings. Forest and Environment Minister Arun Saxena extended his wishes during the celebrations that were marked by communal worship at Bhagvaan Shri Chitragupta Dham.

(With inputs from agencies.)

