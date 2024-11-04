Left Menu

URBAN REVIVO's Iconic Store Reopening at ICONSIAM: Fashion Meets Culture

URBAN REVIVO is set to reopen its upgraded store in ICONSIAM, Bangkok, on November 9, 2024, showcasing unique designs centered around the cultural symbol of the orchid. This move is part of its expansion strategy in Thailand, enhancing consumer experience by blending fashion and art in retail spaces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 04-11-2024 11:41 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 11:26 IST
URBAN REVIVO Image Credit: Wikipedia
On November 9, 2024, URBAN REVIVO will unveil its newly upgraded store in ICONSIAM, one of Bangkok's most impressive shopping centers. This reopening marks a significant phase in URBAN REVIVO's broader expansion strategy in Thailand as it aims to captivate customers with an enhanced shopping experience.

Diverging from the traditional fast-fashion model, URBAN REVIVO focuses not just on design and cost but on creating a deeply personalized retail environment. The upgraded store will feature an artistic installation, 'Growing,' inspired by the cultural symbol of the orchid, which resonates with elegance and mystery in Thai culture.

URBAN REVIVO is poised for broader growth, with plans for new stores in Central World and One Bangkok Mall. The grand reopening at ICONSIAM, themed 'Fashion Station,' promises to blend art and fashion while inviting consumers to experience the brand's reimagined space.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

