Threats and Demands: Bollywood Star Salman Khan Faces New Summons

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has been a target of fresh threats demanding Rs 5 crore. The menace, purportedly from the brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, demands an apology or payment to avert danger. Mumbai police are investigating the threat's origins and have increased security for Khan.

Updated: 05-11-2024 11:13 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 10:31 IST
Bollywood actor Salman Khan (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood icon Salman Khan has once again become the target of unsettling threats, with a new demand for Rs 5 crore, allegedly from the brother of incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The ominous message, demanding an apology over a previous blackbuck poaching incident, was received by Mumbai traffic police late Monday night, prompting immediate action.

The purported threat sender, claiming to be associated with the infamous Bishnoi community, warned of assassination if their conditions were not met, heightening concerns. Authorities are treating this as a serious threat and have escalated security measures around the actor, while investigating potential links to the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi.

Salman Khan is no stranger to such intimidations, facing previous extortion attempts and related threats. Police efforts continue to trace the origins of these threats, as past incidents have led to multiple arrests in connection with similar ominous warnings and extortion demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

