Toxic Foam and Faith: Chhath Puja Devotees Navigate Yamuna's Hazards

The first day of Chhath Puja saw devotees take ritual baths in the Yamuna despite thick toxic foam covering the river's surface, raising serious health concerns.

In Kalindi Kunj, worshippers immersed themselves as part of the "Nahay-Khay" cleansing ritual, highlighting the pollution challenges that persist in the Yamuna.

The event ignited a political battle between AAP and BJP as preparations for the Chhath ghats unfolded, critical for the Purvanchali community with substantial electoral influence.

