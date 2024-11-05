Left Menu

Toxic Foam and Faith: Chhath Puja Devotees Navigate Yamuna's Hazards

Devotees celebrated the first day of Chhath Puja in the polluted Yamuna River, enduring health risks from toxic foam. The ritual, important to Delhi's Purvanchali community, highlights environmental and political issues amid upcoming elections. A declared public holiday supports the event's observance, underscoring its cultural significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2024 14:55 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 14:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The first day of Chhath Puja saw devotees take ritual baths in the Yamuna despite thick toxic foam covering the river's surface, raising serious health concerns.

In Kalindi Kunj, worshippers immersed themselves as part of the "Nahay-Khay" cleansing ritual, highlighting the pollution challenges that persist in the Yamuna.

The event ignited a political battle between AAP and BJP as preparations for the Chhath ghats unfolded, critical for the Purvanchali community with substantial electoral influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

