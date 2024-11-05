Feeding the Future: Akshaya Patra Partners with BW LPG India

The Akshaya Patra Foundation, a leading non-profit dedicated to providing free meals in Indian schools, has expanded its partnership with energy firm BW LPG India. The new agreement, which comes with the promise of bolstering kitchen operations in Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, marks a significant boost in the fight to alleviate childhood hunger and improve education.

This collaboration, initiated with a Memorandum of Understanding in late 2023, seeks to support Akshaya Patra's central kitchens, resulting in an impressive delivery of approximately 12 million meals over the course of just four months. The foundation aims to supply up to 42.7 million meals in the upcoming year.

Moreover, BW LPG's involvement is not confined to meals; the company is investing in infrastructure improvements, such as the construction of dining sheds, and introducing greener kitchen technologies. Their efforts extend to humanitarian aid, with a notable contribution towards the Assam flood relief.

