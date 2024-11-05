Left Menu

Feeding the Future: Akshaya Patra Partners with BW LPG India

The Akshaya Patra Foundation has expanded its partnership with BW LPG India to provide midday meals to school children. This collaboration, amid growing logistical support from BW LPG, now aims to produce millions of meals while prioritizing sustainable practices and enhancing dining infrastructure for schools across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-11-2024 17:58 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 17:58 IST
Feeding the Future: Akshaya Patra Partners with BW LPG India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Akshaya Patra Foundation, a leading non-profit dedicated to providing free meals in Indian schools, has expanded its partnership with energy firm BW LPG India. The new agreement, which comes with the promise of bolstering kitchen operations in Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, marks a significant boost in the fight to alleviate childhood hunger and improve education.

This collaboration, initiated with a Memorandum of Understanding in late 2023, seeks to support Akshaya Patra's central kitchens, resulting in an impressive delivery of approximately 12 million meals over the course of just four months. The foundation aims to supply up to 42.7 million meals in the upcoming year.

Moreover, BW LPG's involvement is not confined to meals; the company is investing in infrastructure improvements, such as the construction of dining sheds, and introducing greener kitchen technologies. Their efforts extend to humanitarian aid, with a notable contribution towards the Assam flood relief.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024