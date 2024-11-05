Left Menu

Brajraj Utsav: A Resurgence of Art and Culture in Mathura

The Brajraj Utsav in Mathura began with Ashutosh Rana's play 'Hamare Ram', attended by dignitaries including Hema Malini. The 11-day event highlighted local and broader Indian culture through performances and innovative stalls, with Malini emphasizing the festival's role in cultural revival and youth engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 05-11-2024 22:47 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 22:47 IST
Brajraj Utsav: A Resurgence of Art and Culture in Mathura
The Brajraj Utsav kicked off in Mathura on Tuesday, offering a sweeping celebration of art and culture at the birthplace of Lord Krishna. The festival opened with a theatrical rendition of 'Hamare Ram', starring Ashutosh Rana, and quickly gripped the audience with its compelling storytelling.

Renowned figures like BJP MP Hema Malini and state minister Chaudhary Laxmi Narayan inaugurated the festival, which runs for 11 days and is organized by the Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad, the Tourism Department, and local administration. The festival aims to rejuvenate the region's cultural vitality.

Hema Malini lauded the festival's revitalization of traditional arts, encouraging young people to explore opportunities in fields like art, culture, music, and dance. The festival also provides a platform for innovation, potentially opening pathways to self-employment, as highlighted by various creative stalls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

