Arunachal's Push to Transform Parshuram Kund into a Premier Pilgrimage Site

In a bid to transform Parshuram Kund into one of Northeast India's premier pilgrimage destinations, Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein inspected the ongoing riverfront development in Lohit district.

During a site visit on Tuesday, the Deputy Chief Minister evaluated current infrastructure projects, such as the construction of a guest house and a pilgrims' lodge, according to a statement from his office.

With additional funding from the state government and the DoNER Ministry totaling Rs 100 crore, preparations for the Parshuram Kund Mela 2025 are in full swing. Deputy CM Mein emphasized the necessity of organizing the upcoming Mela seamlessly, highlighting its role in accommodating thousands of pilgrims expected to attend.

