Bihar Mourns the Loss of Folk Legend Sharda Sinha on Chhath Puja

Bihar's beloved folk singer, Sharda Sinha, passed away on November 5 in Delhi, leaving a void in the cultural landscape. Her death, resulting from septicaemia, marks an end to her illustrious career, widely celebrated for iconic Chhath Mahaparv songs. Last rites will be held in Patna with state honours.

Updated: 06-11-2024 11:35 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 11:35 IST
Sharda Sinha (Photo/Instagram/@shardasinha_official). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar is in mourning following the passing of the revered folk singer Sharda Sinha, who died on November 5 in New Delhi. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar confirmed that her last rites will be conducted with full state honours, following an official statement from his office.

Sharda Sinha, affectionately known as the 'Bihar Kokila,' succumbed to refractory shock due to severe septicaemia. She had been receiving treatment for multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer, at AIIMS Delhi. Her passing on the significant day of Chhath Puja has left her fans heartbroken.

Her son, Anshuman Sinha, expressed sorrow over the loss, highlighting her maternal influence both in her music and life's work. Her remains were brought to Patna for her final farewell. Tributes flowed in from political and cultural spheres, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, marking an indelible impact on folk music heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

