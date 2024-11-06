Left Menu

Kolkata's Chhath Festival: Sacrifices for Sustainability

Kolkata authorities have designated 80 ghats for the Chhath festival, avoiding Rabindra Sarovar and Subhash Sarobar to protect the environment. Measures include barricading, alternate venues, and metal tanks for rituals. These efforts aim to maintain ecological balance while accommodating festival traditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 06-11-2024 19:33 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 19:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The city of Kolkata is setting a precedent by earmarking 80 ghats along various waterbodies for this year's Chhath festival, which is scheduled from November 7 afternoon to November 8 morning. Officials are ensuring that religious practice harmonizes with environmental responsibility.

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation has prepared 40 ghats, while another 40 are specified by the Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority. Locations include Mukundapur, Kasba, Lake Gardens, and other pockets, as authorities ensure rituals occur smoothly. Strict measures, such as locking all 10 gates of Rabindra Sarovar and deploying law enforcement, have been taken.

Green activist Somendra Mohan Ghosh applauds the precautions to protect the ecosystems of Rabindra Sarovar and Subhash Sarobar. Alternatives have been arranged so devotees can perform rituals safely, for instance, using giant metal tanks on Panditia Road. This balance of tradition and sustainability showcases a proactive community mindset.

(With inputs from agencies.)

