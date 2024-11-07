Chhath Puja: Politicians Unite on the Ganges
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Union Minister J P Nadda participated in Chhath Puja celebrations on a steamer ride in Patna. The four-day festival began on November 5 and involves rituals like 'nahay-khay' and offering 'Araghya' to the Sun, honoring 'Chhathi Maiya' for blessings.
Bihar's political landscape saw a moment of unity as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Union Minister J P Nadda embarked on a steamer journey along the Ganges to witness Chhath festivities in Patna.
Nadda, reminiscing about his childhood in the city, flew in to partake in the vibrant celebrations of Chhath Puja, one of Bihar's most significant festivals. Kumar, alongside NDA leaders, observed the rituals before joining Nadda.
The four-day Chhath Puja, commencing on November 5, includes rituals such as 'nahay-khay' and the offering of 'Araghya'. Celebrated on the sixth day of Kartik Shukla, the festival venerates 'Chhathi Maiya' and the Sun for familial blessings.
