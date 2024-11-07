Chhath Puja: Politicians Unite on the Ganges

Bihar's political landscape saw a moment of unity as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Union Minister J P Nadda embarked on a steamer journey along the Ganges to witness Chhath festivities in Patna.

Nadda, reminiscing about his childhood in the city, flew in to partake in the vibrant celebrations of Chhath Puja, one of Bihar's most significant festivals. Kumar, alongside NDA leaders, observed the rituals before joining Nadda.

The four-day Chhath Puja, commencing on November 5, includes rituals such as 'nahay-khay' and the offering of 'Araghya'. Celebrated on the sixth day of Kartik Shukla, the festival venerates 'Chhathi Maiya' and the Sun for familial blessings.

(With inputs from agencies.)