Blossoms of Devotion: Phool Bangla Festival at Banke Bihari Temple

The Phool Bangla festival at Mathura's Banke Bihari temple, beginning April 8 and ending July 24, features temple decorations with fragrant flowers to provide relief from summer heat. Tight security is in place. The tradition was started to help cool the deity, with flowers later repurposed for incense.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 06-04-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 14:33 IST
The revered Phool Bangla festival at Mathura's historic Banke Bihari temple is set to commence on April 8, running until July 24, as confirmed by temple officials. This 108-day celebration is strategically positioned between the Ekadasi of Chaitra month and the Amavasya of Savan month.

Security at the temple has been reinforced under the vigilant oversight of a magistrate, ensuring the festival proceeds smoothly, according to Mathura District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh.

The festival's highlight includes the decoration of the temple with thousands of aromatic flowers, such as rose, mogra, and lotus, primarily sourced from local markets and cities like Ajmer and Delhi. This floral display, originally initiated for the deity's comfort, also supports a local widow's home where flowers are repurposed into incense.

(With inputs from agencies.)

