Ram Navami: A Festival of Faith, Politics, and Unity

Ram Navami was celebrated across India, intertwining religious fervor and political shades. Major processions were held, with tight security in sensitive regions. Political figures, including PM Modi, participated in temple rituals. The festival highlighted India's unity in diversity, drawing diverse communities together in harmonious celebrations.

Ayodhya | Updated: 06-04-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 21:00 IST
Thousands across India took part in Ram Navami celebrations on Sunday, with elaborate processions and rituals marking the occasion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and political leaders from BJP and TMC were involved, signaling the festival's significance beyond religion amid heightened security measures due to potential communal tensions.

The celebrations underscored India's unity through diverse religious expressions, such as interfaith interactions seen in West Bengal, affirming the holiday's transcendence of religious boundaries.

