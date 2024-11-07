Kashi's Dev Deepawali: Fusion of Tradition and Technology

The Uttar Pradesh government is set to elevate the celebration of Sanatan Dharma globally through a grand and innovative expansion of Kashi's Dev Deepawali on November 15, according to officials.

In the wake of Ayodhya's Deepotsav, efforts are in full swing to create a unique blend of tradition and modernity during Kashi's Dev Deepawali festivities. Cultural preservation will be highlighted alongside technological marvels, featuring historic ghats with 3D projection displays of sacred Sanatan Dharma stories.

Deputy Director of the Tourism Department, Rajendra Kumar Rawat, announced a spectacular 30-minute laser show at Chet Singh Ghat depicting the divine splendor of Shiva and the origins of Maa Ganga, scheduled for three shows. Additionally, public engagement and green fireworks will further enhance the festivity, filling Kashi's skies with vibrant colors and reflections of tradition.

