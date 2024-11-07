Left Menu

Kashi's Dev Deepawali: Fusion of Tradition and Technology

The Uttar Pradesh government is enhancing the global reach of Sanatan Dharma by elevating Kashi's Dev Deepawali festivities on November 15. Combining tradition and innovation, the celebrations feature 3D projection displays and laser shows on the historic ghats, highlighting the sacred stories and divine glory of Sanatan Dharma.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 07-11-2024 18:48 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 18:48 IST
Kashi's Dev Deepawali: Fusion of Tradition and Technology
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government is set to elevate the celebration of Sanatan Dharma globally through a grand and innovative expansion of Kashi's Dev Deepawali on November 15, according to officials.

In the wake of Ayodhya's Deepotsav, efforts are in full swing to create a unique blend of tradition and modernity during Kashi's Dev Deepawali festivities. Cultural preservation will be highlighted alongside technological marvels, featuring historic ghats with 3D projection displays of sacred Sanatan Dharma stories.

Deputy Director of the Tourism Department, Rajendra Kumar Rawat, announced a spectacular 30-minute laser show at Chet Singh Ghat depicting the divine splendor of Shiva and the origins of Maa Ganga, scheduled for three shows. Additionally, public engagement and green fireworks will further enhance the festivity, filling Kashi's skies with vibrant colors and reflections of tradition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024