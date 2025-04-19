Left Menu

The True Heroes: Maharana Pratap and Shivaji Maharaj Over Aurangzeb

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized that Maharana Pratap and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj are India's true heroes, contrasting them with Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. Singh emphasized these figures' roles in defending their regions and uniting diverse communities, criticizing those who glorify Aurangzeb and Babur as misrepresenting history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 19-04-2025 08:30 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 08:30 IST
Maharana Pratap
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has declared Maharana Pratap and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as national icons, firmly stating that they deserve more recognition than the likes of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.

Speaking at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Singh unveiled a life-size statue of the Mewar ruler and condemned post-Independence historians with leftist leanings for allegedly glorifying Aurangzeb.

Singh emphasized Maharana Pratap's and Shivaji Maharaj's courage and patriotism, noting that both leaders united diverse communities, including Muslims, in their armies. He called for rectifying historical injustices by highlighting their inspirational legacies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

