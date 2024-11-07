Dalai Lama's Congratulatory Message to Trump's Second Sweep
The Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama congratulated Donald Trump on his second victory in the US presidential elections. He expressed hope that Trump would provide leadership in promoting peace and stability during these uncertain times. The Dalai Lama praised the US for its democratic vision and leadership.
The Dalai Lama, the Tibetan spiritual leader, extended his congratulations to Donald Trump on securing a second term as President of the United States.
In what is considered one of the most remarkable comebacks in American election history, Trump won the race, prompting the Dalai Lama to express his admiration for the US as a champion of democracy, freedom, and the rule of law.
Through a statement published on the Central Tibetan Administration's website, the Dalai Lama voiced hopes that Trump will pursue leadership that fosters peace and stability while tackling the various challenges lying ahead.
