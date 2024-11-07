Dalai Lama's Congratulatory Message to Trump's Second Sweep

The Dalai Lama, the Tibetan spiritual leader, extended his congratulations to Donald Trump on securing a second term as President of the United States.

In what is considered one of the most remarkable comebacks in American election history, Trump won the race, prompting the Dalai Lama to express his admiration for the US as a champion of democracy, freedom, and the rule of law.

Through a statement published on the Central Tibetan Administration's website, the Dalai Lama voiced hopes that Trump will pursue leadership that fosters peace and stability while tackling the various challenges lying ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)