Notre Dame Cathedral’s Heritage Resounds Again with New Bells
Notre Dame Cathedral welcomes the arrival of three new bells, including one featured in the Paris Olympic Games, as part of its restoration. The bells, gifts from the Paris 2024 committee, symbolize both tradition and revival and will resonate once more when the cathedral reopens in December.
- Country:
- France
Paris's iconic Notre Dame Cathedral is set to chime again, heralding a new chapter in its rich history following the 2019 fire. The cathedral recently received three new bells, a significant step in its restoration.
Among the new bells is one used during the Paris Olympic Games at Stade de France, donated by the Paris 2024 organizing committee. This Olympic bell will join two smaller companions above the altar, enriching the soundscape during Mass services.
Rector Olivier Ribadeau Dumas expressed his delight as the bells, crafted by Cornille Havard foundry, signify hope and tradition. Their installation marks progress towards Notre Dame's reopening this December, blending ancient spirit with modern elements like the reimagined weathervane by architect Philippe Villeneuve.
(With inputs from agencies.)
