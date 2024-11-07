Notre Dame Cathedral’s Heritage Resounds Again with New Bells

Paris's iconic Notre Dame Cathedral is set to chime again, heralding a new chapter in its rich history following the 2019 fire. The cathedral recently received three new bells, a significant step in its restoration.

Among the new bells is one used during the Paris Olympic Games at Stade de France, donated by the Paris 2024 organizing committee. This Olympic bell will join two smaller companions above the altar, enriching the soundscape during Mass services.

Rector Olivier Ribadeau Dumas expressed his delight as the bells, crafted by Cornille Havard foundry, signify hope and tradition. Their installation marks progress towards Notre Dame's reopening this December, blending ancient spirit with modern elements like the reimagined weathervane by architect Philippe Villeneuve.

