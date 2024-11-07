Chhath Celebrations Turn Political in Bihar Amidst Poll Preparations

Union Minister JP Nadda took center stage in Bihar's Chhath celebrations, intertwining festive greetings with political overtones. As the BJP national president, Nadda's visit is seen as strategically timed ahead of next year's crucial assembly polls.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav seized the opportunity to criticize Nadda's presence as mere optics, urging for concrete promises like special status for Bihar. The political landscape heats up as campaigns for upcoming bypolls intensify.

Meanwhile, Chirag Paswan reminisced about past celebrations with his father and spoke optimistically about the NDA's prospects. Citing discontent with the current state leadership, Paswan predicted a shift back to BJP-led governance in both Bihar and neighboring Jharkhand.

(With inputs from agencies.)