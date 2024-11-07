Royalty Controversy: Bhosale vs. Gandhi

Udayanraje Bhosale, Member of Parliament from Satara, has publicly criticized Rahul Gandhi, accusing the Congress leader of defaming former Indian royalty in his article on the East India Company's historic manipulations.

Bhosale, who traces his lineage back to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, expressed his grievances that although Shivaji Maharaj wasn't directly mentioned, the article displayed a lack of respect toward the legendary Maratha king.

The piece by Gandhi, published in the National Herald, outlined how the East India Company used alliances, bribery, and threats to gain influence over India's rulers but made no specific references to Maharajas or Shivaji Maharaj.

(With inputs from agencies.)