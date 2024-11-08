Chhath Festival: Celebrating Nature and Culture

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm greetings to citizens as they celebrated the festival of Chhath. He highlighted the cultural and natural beauty observed during the festival's four-day rituals, which aim to renew the energy and enthusiasm of participants.

The Chhath festival is predominantly celebrated in the Indian states of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. It is a dedicated period of reverence to the Sun God, incorporating fasting, holy bathing, and prayers.

In a message shared on social media platform X, Modi stated, "The glimpses of nature and culture during the Mahaparva Chhath will invigorate the people of the nation. Best wishes to everyone on the auspicious occasion of the morning Arghya."

