Canadian Blockade Spurs Outrage Over Media Freedom

In a move seen as an affront to press freedom, Canada has blocked an Australian media outlet for airing a joint press conference between Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong. The broadcast occurred on November 3, sparking international debate on media freedom.

The Australia Today, led by managing editor Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj, has expressed resilience in the face of these restrictions. The outlet, which focuses on multicultural communities, voiced gratitude towards supporters and reiterated its commitment to truth and transparency in journalism.

The controversy highlights escalating tensions following a recent incident in Canada involving protests at a Hindu temple in Brampton. India's Ministry of External Affairs criticized Canada's actions, labeling them hypocritical given the country's stance on free speech.

(With inputs from agencies.)