Reddy's Mission: Reviving the Musi River

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has alleged that opposition parties BRS and BJP are attempting to thwart the state government's efforts to rejuvenate the Musi river. Reddy, unfazed by the alleged obstacles, has vowed to see the project to completion.

After assessing the pollution levels in the Musi during a walk in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district, Reddy announced plans for a 'padayatra' from Vadapalli to Hyderabad scheduled for January. He lashed out at BRS leaders who, he claims, have shown insincerity in their pollution concerns while the Musi continues to impact adversely on people's lives.

Reddy also highlighted the Musi's potential for transformation, likening the project to the Sabarmati riverfront and other global initiatives. While dismissing BRS accusations of a scam in the project, he criticized opposition parties for ignoring pollution's detrimental effects on the river, which he dubbed a 'nuclear bomb' for Hyderabad's ecosystem.

