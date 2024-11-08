Left Menu

Balancing Social Media: A Debate on the 'Boon and Bane'

The ongoing debate on social media addiction among teenagers has been reignited by Australia's legislation to ban platforms for those under 16. Parents advocate for similar actions in India, while others propose sensitisation and counselling as more effective solutions in managing youth interactions with social media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2024 21:07 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 21:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The addictive nature of social media among teenagers is a pressing concern, sparking renewed debate following Australia's proactive legislative efforts to ban these platforms for children under 16.

In India, parents are speaking out, suggesting that a similar ban might curb detrimental effects on decision-making and mental health in young users. Influencers suggest a more measured approach with sensitisation and counselling.

However, many argue that a ban could intensify social media's negative impact. Advocates say a balance should be struck through education, likening the need for guidance to sex education in addressing fundamental youth challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

