Balancing Social Media: A Debate on the 'Boon and Bane'

The addictive nature of social media among teenagers is a pressing concern, sparking renewed debate following Australia's proactive legislative efforts to ban these platforms for children under 16.

In India, parents are speaking out, suggesting that a similar ban might curb detrimental effects on decision-making and mental health in young users. Influencers suggest a more measured approach with sensitisation and counselling.

However, many argue that a ban could intensify social media's negative impact. Advocates say a balance should be struck through education, likening the need for guidance to sex education in addressing fundamental youth challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)