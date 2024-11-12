Left Menu

Bollywood's Shadow of Threat: SRK and Salman Targeted by Infamous Gang

Mumbai Police arrested a man from Chhattisgarh for threatening Shah Rukh Khan with death. This incident follows similar threats to Salman Khan, linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Tight security surrounds both actors amid rising fears, as investigations continue into these dangerous intimidations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2024 11:01 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 11:01 IST
Bollywood supertstar Shah Rukh Khan (Image source: Locarno Film Festival). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Police arrested an individual from Chhattisgarh on charges of issuing a death threat to Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan on Tuesday. The suspect is under interrogation by law enforcement authorities to uncover further details.

Last week, police officials received a menacing phone call warning of harm to Khan at Bandra station, demanding a ransom of Rs 50 lakh. This prompted the police to file a case and send investigative personnel to Raipur to pursue the matter. Specifics about the suspect remain undisclosed.

This occurrence follows a series of threats against Salman Khan, reportedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. On October 24, police apprehended a suspect in Jamshedpur who had also targeted Salman. The call invoked the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi's name, demanding a hefty Rs 5 crore ransom.

A case was initiated against the unknown caller leading to increased security measures for both actors. Salman's protection was elevated to Y+ level following a shooting outside his Mumbai home in April.

The gang-related attack on April 14 at Salman's residence connected strongly to the Bishnoi group, inciting police to charge involved parties under MCOCA.

Anmol Vishnoi, identified by police as a motivating figure for the attack, coordinated weapons and target details for shooters hired to execute the plan.

More recently, the fatal shooting of politician Baba Siddique in Bandra on October 12, with the Bishnoi gang claiming responsibility, has amplified public safety concerns for high-profile personalities.

The string of attacks and threats have sparked substantial alarm among fans of the renowned stars, demanding heightened vigilance from authorities. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

