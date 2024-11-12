Dancing Dreams: 'Waack Girls' Takes Center Stage

Sooni Taraporevala, renowned writer-filmmaker, unveils her latest creation, 'Waack Girls,' a vibrant dance series set to premiere on Prime Video on November 22. Known for acclaimed works like 'Salaam Bombay!' and 'Yeh Ballet,' Taraporevala once again dives into the world of dance.

'Waack Girls' follows the journey of six unique dancers in Kolkata who form a waacking group, stepping into the limelight to challenge norms and break barriers. Inspired by waacking artist Mekhola Bose, the series combines unconventional storytelling with artistic flair.

Featuring a talented ensemble cast, 'Waack Girls' champions the transformative power of dance while exploring personal struggles and triumphs. Produced by Matter Entertainment and others, it promises a universal narrative that inspires dreamers across the world.

