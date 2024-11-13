Words in the Wild: Arunachal's Literary Extravaganza

The 6th Arunachal Literature Festival kicked off with a vibrant inaugural ceremony led by Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik at the Dorjee Khandu Convention Centre. Addressing the attendees, Parnaik highlighted the power of literature to transform lives, citing its ability to amplify voices and provide fresh perspectives.

He described the festival as a significant cultural milestone that honors the region's literary figures—storytellers, poets, writers, and thinkers—who have enriched knowledge across generations. The governor underscored the festival's role in fostering creativity, cultural exchange, and promoting a reading culture.

Parnaik also stressed the importance of preserving indigenous literary heritage and encouraged youth to read more, describing it as a transformative practice. The festival aims to support local authors and welcomes international participation, including the release of the book 'Myth, Memory and Folktales of the Wancho Tribe of Arunachal Pradesh'.

