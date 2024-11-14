Great Goa Games: Pioneering a New Era in India's Lottery Industry

The government of Goa is set to revolutionize the lottery industry with the launch of 'Great Goa Games,' an online lottery, whose initial draw is scheduled for November 24. Officials assert that this venture is a significant step towards modernizing gambling practices across India.

Narayan Gad, director of Small Savings and Lotteries, affirmed that the online platform will ensure transparency and efficient oversight of the lottery operations. By integrating technology, the initiative aims to establish new benchmarks in the industry, moving away from traditional paper tickets.

With a marketing license from the Directorate of Small Savings and Lotteries, the lottery is ready to embark on a tech-savvy journey. Arun Pandey of Rhiti Sports, responsible for marketing the lottery, expressed excitement, declaring this as India's only fully technology-based lottery. The introduction is expected to impact existing practices in more than 10 Indian states.

