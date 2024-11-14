St. Pauli Leaves 'X' to Battle Hate Speech Influence in German Elections

St. Pauli, a prominent German soccer club known for its leftist stance, has announced it will leave the social media platform X, voicing concerns over its role as a 'hate machine' that could sway German elections.

The club from Hamburg, with substantial followership, claims that under Elon Musk's ownership, X has devolved into a space that fosters hate and misinformation, affecting public debate and political landscapes.

St. Pauli is calling on its 250,000 followers to migrate to Bluesky, a competing network. The pivotal move follows similar actions by media outlets like The Guardian, highlighting a backlash against the platform's perceived role in promoting extremism and manipulation.

(With inputs from agencies.)