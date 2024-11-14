Left Menu

St. Pauli Leaves 'X' to Battle Hate Speech Influence in German Elections

German soccer club St. Pauli is quitting social media platform X, criticizing it as a 'hate machine' affecting politics. The club urges followers to join Bluesky, an alternative network. St. Pauli accuses owner Elon Musk of amplifying hate and fears influence on future German elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 14-11-2024 22:26 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 22:26 IST
St. Pauli Leaves 'X' to Battle Hate Speech Influence in German Elections
  • Country:
  • Germany

St. Pauli, a prominent German soccer club known for its leftist stance, has announced it will leave the social media platform X, voicing concerns over its role as a 'hate machine' that could sway German elections.

The club from Hamburg, with substantial followership, claims that under Elon Musk's ownership, X has devolved into a space that fosters hate and misinformation, affecting public debate and political landscapes.

St. Pauli is calling on its 250,000 followers to migrate to Bluesky, a competing network. The pivotal move follows similar actions by media outlets like The Guardian, highlighting a backlash against the platform's perceived role in promoting extremism and manipulation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024