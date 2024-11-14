Left Menu

Kerala High Court Condemns Elephant Exploitation in Festivals

The Kerala High Court criticized the treatment of captive elephants in local festivals, comparing their plight to a concentration camp. The court stipulated strict guidelines to protect these animals, stressing the need for legal compliance and criticising commercial exploitation under the guise of tradition.

The Kerala High Court has fiercely criticized the treatment of captive elephants used in festivals, likening their lives to 'eternal' Treblinka, a notorious Nazi extermination camp. The court has put forth specific conditions for granting permission to parade elephants, emphasizing their need for welfare protection.

The High Court voiced concerns over the heavy use of elephants in religious and traditional events without considering their wellbeing, denouncing the commercial exploitation masked as tradition. The bench, led by Justices A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and Gopinath P, asserted there is no religious obligation that necessitates using elephants.

The court highlighted concerning statistics, noting 160 elephant deaths from 2018 to 2024, signaling rampant exploitation. Key directives include a requirement for ownership certificates, adherence to feeding schedules, and transportation guidelines. The court accused the Kerala government of failing to enact the Supreme Court's orders in managing captive elephants.

