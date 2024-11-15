Left Menu

Jharkhand Celebrates Foundation Day, Honoring Tribal Heritage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to Jharkhand residents on its foundation day, highlighting the crucial role of the tribal community's sacrifices in shaping the state. Jharkhand, established on November 15, 2000, coincides with the birth anniversary of tribal hero Birsa Munda, who symbolized resistance against British rule.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his heartfelt greetings to the people of Jharkhand as the state commemorates its foundation day. He emphasized the vital contributions of the tribal community, whose sacrifices and struggles have been instrumental in laying the foundation of the state.

Jharkhand was officially formed on November 15, 2000, delineated from Bihar, a date that also celebrates the birth anniversary of the revered tribal leader, Birsa Munda. Munda, hailed as 'Dharti Aba' or 'father of the land,' was a pivotal figure in the tribal uprising against the British colonizers.

Born on November 15, 1875, Birsa Munda led the charge for indigenous rights before his untimely death at the age of 25 while in British custody. As Jharkhand continues to progress, it remains a state rich in natural resources and deeply rooted in its tribal heritage.

