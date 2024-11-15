Left Menu

Ali Fazal Wraps Up Filming for 'Metro In Dino'

Actor Ali Fazal has completed filming for Anurag Basu's much-anticipated film 'Metro In Dino', a sequel to the 2007 hit 'Life In A Metro'. Fazal described the experience as joyful and emotional, praising Basu's storytelling. The film's ensemble cast includes several prominent actors and is produced by Bhushan Kumar with music by Pritam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-11-2024 11:24 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 11:16 IST
Ali Fazal Wraps Up Filming for 'Metro In Dino'
Ali Fazal (Image Source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Ali Fazal announced on Friday the completion of filming for director Anurag Basu’s eagerly awaited project, 'Metro In Dino'.

The film serves as a sequel to Basu's critically celebrated 2007 drama, 'Life In A Metro'.

In an official statement, Fazal reflected on the experience, citing it as emotionally rewarding and an honor to work alongside a visionary like Basu. He expressed excitement about the ensemble cast and collaborative efforts that brought the film to fruition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024