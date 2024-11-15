Ali Fazal Wraps Up Filming for 'Metro In Dino'
Actor Ali Fazal has completed filming for Anurag Basu's much-anticipated film 'Metro In Dino', a sequel to the 2007 hit 'Life In A Metro'. Fazal described the experience as joyful and emotional, praising Basu's storytelling. The film's ensemble cast includes several prominent actors and is produced by Bhushan Kumar with music by Pritam.
Actor Ali Fazal announced on Friday the completion of filming for director Anurag Basu’s eagerly awaited project, 'Metro In Dino'.
The film serves as a sequel to Basu's critically celebrated 2007 drama, 'Life In A Metro'.
In an official statement, Fazal reflected on the experience, citing it as emotionally rewarding and an honor to work alongside a visionary like Basu. He expressed excitement about the ensemble cast and collaborative efforts that brought the film to fruition.
