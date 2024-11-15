Ali Fazal Wraps Up Filming for 'Metro In Dino'

Actor Ali Fazal announced on Friday the completion of filming for director Anurag Basu’s eagerly awaited project, 'Metro In Dino'.

The film serves as a sequel to Basu's critically celebrated 2007 drama, 'Life In A Metro'.

In an official statement, Fazal reflected on the experience, citing it as emotionally rewarding and an honor to work alongside a visionary like Basu. He expressed excitement about the ensemble cast and collaborative efforts that brought the film to fruition.

(With inputs from agencies.)