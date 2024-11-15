Bollywood's Election Hopes: A Call for Structural Reforms

As Maharashtra prepares for its state assembly elections on November 20, Mumbai's Hindi film industry is hopeful for reforms that will ease financial burdens and enhance working conditions for daily wage workers.

The electoral contest pits the ruling Mahayuti against the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi. Prominent figures in Bollywood, such as actors Suresh Oberoi and Gulshan Devaiah, emphasize the election's significance, describing voting as a cornerstone of democracy. Film producer Boney Kapoor and filmmaker Subhash Ghai similarly stress the critical role of governance focused on development.

Concerns persist regarding the lack of government support for daily wagers, an issue highlighted by the pandemic's impact on Bollywood. B N Tiwari of FWICE criticizes political leaders for insufficient backing, while Film City faces infrastructural challenges. Manoj Desai of Gaiety Galaxy calls for tax relief to support struggling theatres, urging the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to take action.

