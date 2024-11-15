Commemorating Guru Nanak: JKPCC's Tribute at Chand Nagar Gurdwara

President of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC), Tariq Hameed Karra, visited the Gurdwara Guru Nanak Dev in Chand Nagar, Jammu, to observe Guru Nanak Jayanti, accompanied by key party figures.

This visit, marking the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, underscored the Sikh community's reverence for their first Guru's teachings and legacy. Karra, alongside JKPCC working president Raman Bhalla, former minister Yogesh Sawhney, and ex-MLC Ved Mahajan, participated in the ceremonies.

Karra and the delegation engaged with the Sikh community, promoting messages of unity, peace, and communal harmony—core tenets of Guru Nanak's philosophy. The Congress party reiterated its focus on inclusivity, highlighting the Sikh community's contributions to Jammu and Kashmir's cultural and religious diversity.

