Commemorating Guru Nanak: JKPCC's Tribute at Chand Nagar Gurdwara

JKPCC president Tariq Hameed Karra, with other party leaders, visited Gurdwara Guru Nanak Dev to commemorate Guru Nanak Jayanti. They participated in prayers, interacted with the Sikh community, and emphasized unity, peace, and harmony. The Congress reaffirmed its commitment to diversity and equality in Jammu and Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 15-11-2024 14:07 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 14:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

President of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC), Tariq Hameed Karra, visited the Gurdwara Guru Nanak Dev in Chand Nagar, Jammu, to observe Guru Nanak Jayanti, accompanied by key party figures.

This visit, marking the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, underscored the Sikh community's reverence for their first Guru's teachings and legacy. Karra, alongside JKPCC working president Raman Bhalla, former minister Yogesh Sawhney, and ex-MLC Ved Mahajan, participated in the ceremonies.

Karra and the delegation engaged with the Sikh community, promoting messages of unity, peace, and communal harmony—core tenets of Guru Nanak's philosophy. The Congress party reiterated its focus on inclusivity, highlighting the Sikh community's contributions to Jammu and Kashmir's cultural and religious diversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

