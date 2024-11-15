Left Menu

Celebrating Tribal Pride and Heritage: Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik emphasized the pivotal role of tribal communities in nation-building during Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, lauding their cultural contributions and resilience. He advocated for inclusive development policies to overcome the challenges of discrimination and poverty faced by these communities, enhancing their participation in economic and social progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 15-11-2024 15:10 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 15:10 IST
In a resonant address at the fourth Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik called attention to the indispensable role of tribal communities in shaping the nation's identity. He urged a reflection on their cultural heritage and enduring contributions to India's socio-economic fabric.

The governor commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to inclusive development, encouraging policies that address historical challenges faced by tribal societies. He underlined the importance of recognizing their remarkable resilience and unique cultural wealth, which provide valuable insights into fields like agriculture and medicine.

Parnaik highlighted that the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas initiative underscores the sacrifices of tribal freedom fighters, instilling a sense of unity and pride in acknowledging these contributions at a national level. He urged collective efforts to celebrate and sustain tribal heritage, fostering progress and harmony in India's diverse landscape.

