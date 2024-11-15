Left Menu

Experience Cherry Blossoms at Tokyo Dome Hotel with Exclusive Offer

The Tokyo Dome Hotel offers an exclusive deal for the 2025 cherry blossom season, featuring up to 50% off accommodations. Located near notable cherry blossom viewing spots, it includes tickets to Koishikawa Korakuen Gardens. The offer is available from March 20 to April 13, 2025, through the hotel's official website.

Tokyo Dome Hotel is unveiling a limited-time offer for the upcoming 2025 cherry blossom season, delivering up to 50% savings on accommodations. Guests will relish a stay amid Japan's iconic cherry blossoms, with easy access to renowned viewing sites including Chidorigafuchi, Rikugien, and Ueno Park.

Highlighting the package is complimentary access to the historic Koishikawa Korakuen Gardens, a cherished Edo period garden, providing an enriching cultural backdrop to the cherry blossom spectacle. This offer caters to visitors eager to explore Japan's natural beauty during spring.

Bookings are exclusive to the Tokyo Dome Hotel's website from March 20 to April 13, 2025, offering an unforgettable experience characterized by Japan's vibrant spring scenery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

