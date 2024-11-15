Kashmir Debate Ignites Protests at Oxford

A group of Indian students staged protests at the University of Oxford, opposing a debate held by the Oxford Union Society on the issue of Kashmir. The students claimed the debate provided a platform to speakers with alleged ties to terrorism.

The motion, titled 'This House Believes in an Independent State of Kashmir,' featured speakers like Zafar Khan, associated with the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), and Muzzammil Ayub Thakur of the World Kashmir Freedom Movement. Both have been linked to groups accused of violent extremism.

The event sparked outrage among Indian diaspora organizations. Groups such as Insight UK and the Oxford Hindu Society issued letters demanding the event's cancellation, citing concerns over anti-Hindu sentiments and Kashmir's recognized status as an integral part of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)