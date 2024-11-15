Bhagwan Birsa Munda: Celebrating Tribal Pride and Legacy
President Droupadi Murmu acknowledges the significance of working towards the holistic development of Scheduled Tribe communities as a tribute to tribal icon Birsa Munda. On Bhagwan Birsa Munda's birth anniversary, celebrated as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, she highlights the hero's legacy and government's continued efforts for tribal welfare.
- Country:
- India
On Friday, President Droupadi Murmu underscored the importance of advancing the all-encompassing growth of Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities as the ultimate respect the nation can offer to tribal hero Birsa Munda and other tribal freedom fighters. Her reflections came on the occasion of Bhagwan Birsa Munda's birth anniversary, celebrated as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas'.
Murmu participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at Birsa Munda's statue within Parliament and expressed joy over initiatives by Rashtrapati Bhavan to engage with ST communities. She emphasized how Birsa Munda, once an unsung hero, has now rightfully found his place in history thanks to initiatives like 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.
Birsa Munda's legacy, highlighted by the president, stands at the core of India's socio-cultural past, providing vital lessons in harmony with nature. Initiatives like the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan aim to energize tribal development. Murmu's engagement with tribal representatives marks a significant recognition of their contribution and importance to the national fabric.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India Sets Ambitious Biodiversity Protection Goals with NBSAP Update
Yogi Adityanath Celebrates India's Cultural Diversity
Tim Walz's Diwali Diplomacy: Wooing Indian-Americans in Pennsylvania
India-US Dialogue Amidst Tensions and Allegations
Scrutinizing Sulphur: Power Plants and India's Air Pollution Debate