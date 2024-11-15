Akon and Boney M Shine at Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival

With the sun setting over Bhoirymbong village in Meghalaya, music lovers gathered for the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival. Hosting international icons like Akon on his 'Superfan Tour' and Boney M on their 'Farewell Tour', the festival was inaugurated by Meghalaya's Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Scindia lauded the festival's vibrant energy, dubbing Meghalaya not only 'the abode of clouds' but 'the music capital' for India and Asia. Thousands of fans like Rohit Trivedi traveled from across the country to witness live performances from Akon and other sensational artists.

Beyond international acts, the festival celebrates regional talent with performances by local bands and initiatives like the Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project. A newly added Japanese arena offers anime screenings and a cultural fusion, marking a unique collaboration with Japan, inspired by both regions' shared admiration for cherry blossoms.

(With inputs from agencies.)