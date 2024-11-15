Left Menu

Akon and Boney M Shine at Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival

The Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival kicked off with performances by international stars Akon and Boney M. Thousands gathered in Meghalaya, celebrating music, culture, and tourism with local and global artists. Featuring a Japanese arena, the festival aims to highlight regional talents and the cultural affinity between Meghalaya and Japan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 15-11-2024 21:56 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 21:56 IST
Akon and Boney M Shine at Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

With the sun setting over Bhoirymbong village in Meghalaya, music lovers gathered for the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival. Hosting international icons like Akon on his 'Superfan Tour' and Boney M on their 'Farewell Tour', the festival was inaugurated by Meghalaya's Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Scindia lauded the festival's vibrant energy, dubbing Meghalaya not only 'the abode of clouds' but 'the music capital' for India and Asia. Thousands of fans like Rohit Trivedi traveled from across the country to witness live performances from Akon and other sensational artists.

Beyond international acts, the festival celebrates regional talent with performances by local bands and initiatives like the Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project. A newly added Japanese arena offers anime screenings and a cultural fusion, marking a unique collaboration with Japan, inspired by both regions' shared admiration for cherry blossoms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024