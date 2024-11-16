Unity in Light: Dev Deepawali's Spectacular Display in Varanasi
During the grand Dev Deepawali celebration in Varanasi, the city was illuminated by over 21 lakh diyas, with 51,000 forming the slogan 'Batoge to Katoge' following a call for unity by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Events included a laser show, Maha Aarti, and tributes to Kargil martyrs, drawing political figures to the festive occasion.
- Country:
- India
In a spectacular display of unity and tradition, Varanasi's ghats glowed with over 21 lakh diyas on Dev Deepawali, a festival commemorating Lord Shiva's triumph over Tripurasura. The event was infused with political undertones as 51,000 diyas formed the slogan 'Batoge to Katoge', echoing a recent call for unity by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
The celebrations, graced by Adityanath and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, included cultural elements like a 'damru' performance – a percussion instrument linked to Lord Shiva. The event culminated in a grand Maha Aarti on the Ganga, with tributes to Kargil war heroes, witnessed by attendees from a cruise ride along the river.
Security in Varanasi was heightened with a no-fly zone declaration, strategic police deployments, and emergency personnel on standby. The city's iconic ghats and temples were further dressed in electrical decorations, enhancing the spiritual ambiance while paying homage to national unity and heritage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
