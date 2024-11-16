Pope Francis Urges Church Action Amid Rome's Housing Crisis
Pope Francis has called upon the diocese of Rome to address the intensifying housing crisis, exacerbated by rising rental prices ahead of the Holy Year 2025. He has requested church leaders to allocate unused properties for those facing homelessness or eviction due to increasing rents.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 16-11-2024 00:51 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 00:51 IST
- Country:
- Italy
Pope Francis has implored the Roman diocese to confront a worsening housing crisis, as the city grapples with soaring rental prices in anticipation of the 2025 Holy Year celebrations.
In a letter to church leaders, Francis urged the use of available church properties to aid those at risk of eviction due to rising rents.
As millions of pilgrims are expected in Rome, demand for short-term rentals is pushing locals out, a trend seen in other European cities as well. The Pope called for a display of charity and solidarity to assist those facing housing instability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
High Spirits: Pakistan Issues 3,000 Visas for Sikh Pilgrims
Pilgrims Injured in Apple-Laden Truck Collision
Sikh Pilgrims Embark on Journey to Celebrate Guru Nanak's 555th Birth Anniversary in Pakistan
Bus Accident Injures Pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir
New Comfort Zone for Sabarimala Pilgrims at Airport