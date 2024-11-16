Left Menu

Pope Francis Urges Church Action Amid Rome's Housing Crisis

Pope Francis has called upon the diocese of Rome to address the intensifying housing crisis, exacerbated by rising rental prices ahead of the Holy Year 2025. He has requested church leaders to allocate unused properties for those facing homelessness or eviction due to increasing rents.

Pope Francis has implored the Roman diocese to confront a worsening housing crisis, as the city grapples with soaring rental prices in anticipation of the 2025 Holy Year celebrations.

In a letter to church leaders, Francis urged the use of available church properties to aid those at risk of eviction due to rising rents.

As millions of pilgrims are expected in Rome, demand for short-term rentals is pushing locals out, a trend seen in other European cities as well. The Pope called for a display of charity and solidarity to assist those facing housing instability.

