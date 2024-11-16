Left Menu

Protestors Rally Against Elephant Parade Restrictions at Thrissur Pooram

Following the Kerala High Court's restrictions on elephant parades in festivals, enthusiasts staged a symbolic protest at Thrissur Pooram without elephants. The protest highlighted concerns over traditional practices, urging government intervention. The court asserts elephant welfare abuse citing long-standing religious justifications while imposing strict conditions for elephant participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 16-11-2024 11:53 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 11:53 IST
Protestors Rally Against Elephant Parade Restrictions at Thrissur Pooram
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala's vibrant cultural landscape was at the center of a heated debate as festival enthusiasts staged a symbolic Thrissur Pooram protest without elephants. The event underscored deep-seated concerns over traditional festival practices and the welfare of the state's elephants, following recent judicial rulings.

The protest, organized by the 'Poora premi sangham,' was held in front of the Vadakkumnathan Temple. Protestors replaced live elephants with symbolic decorations to draw attention to new court conditions that question the legal and ethical use of elephants in festivals. Senior leaders have called for legislative reforms to balance tradition with animal welfare.

In a landmark decision, the Kerala High Court highlighted the commercial exploitation of captive elephants, stipulating stringent conditions for their parade and exhibition. The court mandated specific care standards, including feeding schedules, travel restrictions, and activities prohibition, emphasizing the negligence in implementing the existing rules by government officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024