Protestors Rally Against Elephant Parade Restrictions at Thrissur Pooram

Kerala's vibrant cultural landscape was at the center of a heated debate as festival enthusiasts staged a symbolic Thrissur Pooram protest without elephants. The event underscored deep-seated concerns over traditional festival practices and the welfare of the state's elephants, following recent judicial rulings.

The protest, organized by the 'Poora premi sangham,' was held in front of the Vadakkumnathan Temple. Protestors replaced live elephants with symbolic decorations to draw attention to new court conditions that question the legal and ethical use of elephants in festivals. Senior leaders have called for legislative reforms to balance tradition with animal welfare.

In a landmark decision, the Kerala High Court highlighted the commercial exploitation of captive elephants, stipulating stringent conditions for their parade and exhibition. The court mandated specific care standards, including feeding schedules, travel restrictions, and activities prohibition, emphasizing the negligence in implementing the existing rules by government officials.

