Cinematic Controversy: Petrol Bomb Attack on 'Amaran' Screening

No injuries or property damage occurred. BJP's Narayanan Thirupathy alleged the attack stemmed from religious organizations protesting the film's portrayal of Muslims, despite its success in Tamil Nadu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 16-11-2024 12:25 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 12:25 IST
In a shocking incident early Saturday, unidentified individuals targeted a cinema hall screening the biopic 'Amaran' featuring actor Sivakarthikeyan, using petrol bombs. The local police confirmed that no injuries or property damage had ensued from the attack.

According to law enforcement, two individuals threw petrol bombs within the premises of the cinema complex in Melapalayam, causing an explosion but resulting in no significant impact. Investigations into the attack are underway.

Tamil Nadu BJP vice-president Narayanan Thirupathy strongly condemned the incident, pointing fingers at Islamic groups like SDPI, MNMK, and Thouheed Jamath. Thirupathy claimed that these groups had previously protested 'Amaran', a biopic on Major Mukund Varadarajan, for allegedly portraying Muslims as terrorists, despite several scenes depicting them as martyrs. He stated that these groups could not tolerate the film's success and resorted to violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

