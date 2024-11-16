Vice President Dhankhar Warns Against Malicious Attempts to Convert Tribals
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar alerts against attempts to convert tribals through deceitful means. He highlights the importance of respecting tribal culture and credits President Droupadi Murmu as a symbol of tribal pride. Dhankhar celebrated Bhagwan Birsa Munda's contribution during a commemorative event in Udaipur.
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday criticized alleged attempts to convert tribal people through deceptive tactics. Addressing a gathering on the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda in Udaipur, he condemned what he described as 'malicious' efforts to change the faith of tribals through sweet talk and false pretenses.
Dhankhar emphasized that respecting tribal culture is crucial at both national and international levels. He asserted that India's cultural foundation is essential for the country's stability and highlighted recent gains in political representation for tribal communities.
He lauded the ascension of Droupadi Murmu to the presidency as a marker of tribal pride, showcasing a balanced representation in leadership roles across the nation. Dhankhar paid tribute to Bhagwan Birsa Munda for his invaluable role in the freedom movement, emphasizing the inspirational impact Munda had on tribal communities.
