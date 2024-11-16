Left Menu

Vice President Dhankhar Warns Against Malicious Attempts to Convert Tribals

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar alerts against attempts to convert tribals through deceitful means. He highlights the importance of respecting tribal culture and credits President Droupadi Murmu as a symbol of tribal pride. Dhankhar celebrated Bhagwan Birsa Munda's contribution during a commemorative event in Udaipur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Udaipur | Updated: 16-11-2024 18:28 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 18:28 IST
Vice President Dhankhar Warns Against Malicious Attempts to Convert Tribals
Dhankhar
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday criticized alleged attempts to convert tribal people through deceptive tactics. Addressing a gathering on the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda in Udaipur, he condemned what he described as 'malicious' efforts to change the faith of tribals through sweet talk and false pretenses.

Dhankhar emphasized that respecting tribal culture is crucial at both national and international levels. He asserted that India's cultural foundation is essential for the country's stability and highlighted recent gains in political representation for tribal communities.

He lauded the ascension of Droupadi Murmu to the presidency as a marker of tribal pride, showcasing a balanced representation in leadership roles across the nation. Dhankhar paid tribute to Bhagwan Birsa Munda for his invaluable role in the freedom movement, emphasizing the inspirational impact Munda had on tribal communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024