Media's Struggle: Balancing Digital Challenges and Historical Contributions

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has called for fair compensation for traditional media by intermediary platforms. Speaking during National Press Day, he highlighted the pivotal roles the media played during India's freedom struggle and the Emergency, emphasizing the essentiality of safeguarding its legacy amidst modern challenges.

Vaishnaw pointed to the financial struggles traditional media faces as news consumption shifts to digital spaces. He noted the significant investments in journalism are marginalized by digital platforms' bargaining power, urging a reassessment of compensation structures to ensure media viability.

Addressing issues like fake news, AI's impact on intellectual property, and algorithmic biases, Vaishnaw underscored these challenges as threats to democracy and societal values. He advocated for a revisit of the 'safe harbour' provisions, promoting accountability among platforms while considering India's diverse societal fabric.

(With inputs from agencies.)