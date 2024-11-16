Left Menu

Media's Struggle: Balancing Digital Challenges and Historical Contributions

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized the need for equitable compensation for traditional media by digital platforms, citing historical contributions of the press. He discussed challenges such as fake news, intellectual property rights, and algorithmic bias, urging a reevaluation of existing digital policies for safeguarding democracy and cultural sensitivities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2024 21:04 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 21:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has called for fair compensation for traditional media by intermediary platforms. Speaking during National Press Day, he highlighted the pivotal roles the media played during India's freedom struggle and the Emergency, emphasizing the essentiality of safeguarding its legacy amidst modern challenges.

Vaishnaw pointed to the financial struggles traditional media faces as news consumption shifts to digital spaces. He noted the significant investments in journalism are marginalized by digital platforms' bargaining power, urging a reassessment of compensation structures to ensure media viability.

Addressing issues like fake news, AI's impact on intellectual property, and algorithmic biases, Vaishnaw underscored these challenges as threats to democracy and societal values. He advocated for a revisit of the 'safe harbour' provisions, promoting accountability among platforms while considering India's diverse societal fabric.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

