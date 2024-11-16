Left Menu

Seventeen Shines Amidst HYBE Controversy During World Tour

South Korean band Seventeen's recent concert in Oakland highlighted fan loyalty amid controversy with HYBE. An internal company document criticized Seventeen and other K-pop groups, sparking backlash among fans. Despite criticism, fans focused on music and members, showing support at concerts dressed as carats and carrots.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 21:27 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 21:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Korean boy band Seventeen had fans chanting their names in Oakland, California, last week as they toured to promote their 2024 album, "17 Is Right Here." Fans, known as Carats, expressed concern over a leaked internal document from their label, HYBE, containing negative comments about the band.

The document was disclosed during a South Korean National Assembly audit, revealing disparaging remarks about Seventeen and other HYBE artists. Criticism of Seventeen incited a backlash, with fans questioning the company's support for its artists. Despite this, many fans remained focused on the music and the members they admire.

In response, Seventeen's Seungkwan posted a message on Instagram rejecting the external interference in their narrative. HYBE CEO Lee Jaesang issued an apology, acknowledging the company's role in the controversy. Meanwhile, fans continued to demonstrate their support at concerts, even dressing as carats in a playful homage to the band's fandom.

(With inputs from agencies.)

