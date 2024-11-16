Left Menu

Cherry Blossom Festival: Catalyzing Peace and Economic Growth in Meghalaya

The Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival has become a significant cultural event, fostering peace and economic growth in Meghalaya. Led by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, the festival supports local artisans and attracts national and international tourists. The initiative aims to develop tourism infrastructure, boosting regional stability and connecting Meghalaya globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 16-11-2024 22:05 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 22:05 IST
Cherry Blossom Festival: Catalyzing Peace and Economic Growth in Meghalaya
  • Country:
  • India

Amid improved conditions in the Northeast over the past decade, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma emphasizes that economic development remains crucial for lasting peace in Meghalaya. Speaking at the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival, Sangma noted a significant decline in insurgency but called for infrastructural and economic advancements to ensure stability.

The festival, which began in 2016, aligns with cherry tree blossoming and features performances from global artists alongside local talents. It supports local artisans by promoting their crafts, making the event nearly self-sustaining due to high tourist interest. Sangma highlighted the festival's role in showcasing the region's potential.

Amplifying tourism as part of Meghalaya's growth strategy, the government is making large investments to enhance infrastructure and connectivity. These initiatives aim to position Meghalaya on the global map, fostering job creation and sustainable economic progress. Sangma envisions this development as a major component of Meghalaya's growth story.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024