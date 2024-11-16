Cherry Blossom Festival: Catalyzing Peace and Economic Growth in Meghalaya

Amid improved conditions in the Northeast over the past decade, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma emphasizes that economic development remains crucial for lasting peace in Meghalaya. Speaking at the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival, Sangma noted a significant decline in insurgency but called for infrastructural and economic advancements to ensure stability.

The festival, which began in 2016, aligns with cherry tree blossoming and features performances from global artists alongside local talents. It supports local artisans by promoting their crafts, making the event nearly self-sustaining due to high tourist interest. Sangma highlighted the festival's role in showcasing the region's potential.

Amplifying tourism as part of Meghalaya's growth strategy, the government is making large investments to enhance infrastructure and connectivity. These initiatives aim to position Meghalaya on the global map, fostering job creation and sustainable economic progress. Sangma envisions this development as a major component of Meghalaya's growth story.

