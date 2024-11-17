CPHI and PMEC India Expo: Catalyzing Pharma Innovation and Sustainability

The 17th edition of the CPHI and PMEC India Expo, a pinnacle event for pharmaceutical innovation and sustainability, is set to unfold in Greater Noida from November 26 to 28. Attracting thousands of industry experts, it promises a dynamic platform for collaboration and modernization within the pharma sector.

This year's expo will be a bustling marketplace with over 2,000 exhibitors, showcasing more than 10,000 products. Countries such as the US, South Korea, and the UK are among the many represented. Renowned companies like Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Biocon, and Glenmark Lifesciences are slated to exhibit.

According to Informa Markets in India, the expo reflects the industry's growth trajectory. The sector, supported by government initiatives like the ₹500 crore 'Strengthening of Pharmaceutical Industry' scheme, continues to enhance productivity. This commitment reaffirms India's standing as the 'Pharmacy of the World'.

