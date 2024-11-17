Left Menu

CPHI and PMEC India Expo: Catalyzing Pharma Innovation and Sustainability

The 17th CPHI and PMEC India Expo in Greater Noida highlights pharma modernization and sustainability, hosting over 2,000 exhibitors and 10,000 products. Key players include Dr. Reddy's and Biocon. India's position as the 'Pharmacy of the World' is bolstered by a significant government initiative supporting industry growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2024 13:37 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 13:37 IST
CPHI and PMEC India Expo: Catalyzing Pharma Innovation and Sustainability
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The 17th edition of the CPHI and PMEC India Expo, a pinnacle event for pharmaceutical innovation and sustainability, is set to unfold in Greater Noida from November 26 to 28. Attracting thousands of industry experts, it promises a dynamic platform for collaboration and modernization within the pharma sector.

This year's expo will be a bustling marketplace with over 2,000 exhibitors, showcasing more than 10,000 products. Countries such as the US, South Korea, and the UK are among the many represented. Renowned companies like Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Biocon, and Glenmark Lifesciences are slated to exhibit.

According to Informa Markets in India, the expo reflects the industry's growth trajectory. The sector, supported by government initiatives like the ₹500 crore 'Strengthening of Pharmaceutical Industry' scheme, continues to enhance productivity. This commitment reaffirms India's standing as the 'Pharmacy of the World'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024