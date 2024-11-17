Left Menu

Historic Titanic Watch Sets Auction Record

A gold pocket watch given to Capt. Arthur Rostron, the hero who rescued 700 Titanic survivors, was auctioned for nearly $2 million. The watch, a gift from grateful survivors, set a record for Titanic memorabilia. This highlights the enduring fascination and high demand for such artifacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 17-11-2024 18:33 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 18:33 IST
Historic Titanic Watch Sets Auction Record
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A gold pocket watch, awarded to Captain Arthur Rostron after he saved 700 survivors from the Titanic disaster, has set a record at auction, selling for nearly $2 million. This 18-carat Tiffany & Co. timepiece was a gift from three female survivors to Rostron for his brave actions in 1912.

According to auctioneers Henry Aldridge and Son, who facilitated the sale to a U.S. private collector for 1.56 million British pounds, the watch now holds the highest price paid for Titanic memorabilia. Taxes and associated fees were included in the final price.

Given to Rostron by the widows of John Jacob Astor and two other wealthy businessmen who perished in the tragedy, the watch surpasses Astor's own Titanic timepiece, sold earlier for nearly $1.5 million. Auctioneer Andrew Aldridge notes this trend underscores the persistent allure and value of these historical artifacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024