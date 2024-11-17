Historic Titanic Watch Sets Auction Record

A gold pocket watch, awarded to Captain Arthur Rostron after he saved 700 survivors from the Titanic disaster, has set a record at auction, selling for nearly $2 million. This 18-carat Tiffany & Co. timepiece was a gift from three female survivors to Rostron for his brave actions in 1912.

According to auctioneers Henry Aldridge and Son, who facilitated the sale to a U.S. private collector for 1.56 million British pounds, the watch now holds the highest price paid for Titanic memorabilia. Taxes and associated fees were included in the final price.

Given to Rostron by the widows of John Jacob Astor and two other wealthy businessmen who perished in the tragedy, the watch surpasses Astor's own Titanic timepiece, sold earlier for nearly $1.5 million. Auctioneer Andrew Aldridge notes this trend underscores the persistent allure and value of these historical artifacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)